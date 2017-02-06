Delhi pollution: Supreme Court seeks comprehensive plan in two weeks

The Supreme Court has asked for a comprehensive plan to check pollution in the national capital. The Supreme Court has asked for a comprehensive plan to check pollution in the national capital.

The Supreme Court Monday asked Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Delhi government, Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), and the state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to hold a meeting within two weeks and come up with a comprehensive plan to check pollution in the national capital. A bench headed by Justice MB Lokur also asked the Centre to implement a ban on furnace oil and Petcoke used by industries in the National Capital Region (NCR) in four weeks, terming it as the single biggest source of pollution in Delhi.

The bench also comprising Justice PC Pant allowed the CPCB to withdraw Rs 2.50 crores from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) fund, created on direction of the apex court. The top court directed CPCB to use the Rs 2.5 crore for purchasing equipment for real time air quality monitoring stations, being set up in Delhi and NCR. It directed EPCA to inspect the Pollution Under Check (PUC) centres in the NCR region.