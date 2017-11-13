SC seeks response from Centre, states on plea to combat alarming pollution levels in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Children, wearing masks as protection against smog and air pollution, wait for their school bus in New Delhi on Monday. Schools in Delhi reopened on Monday following four-days closure due to hazardous smog and air pollution. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Children, wearing masks as protection against smog and air pollution, wait for their school bus in New Delhi on Monday. Schools in Delhi reopened on Monday following four-days closure due to hazardous smog and air pollution. (PTI Photo)

With the deteriorating air pollution showing no signs of abating in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab state governments on a petition seeking to combat rising pollution levels.

Describing the prevailing situation as an emergency, a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud insisted that there won’t be any stay on matters pertaining to pollution which are going on before any other court.

The top court also issued a notice to the Centre and the state governments concerned on the plea which sought a direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles to check alarming levels of pollution.

The plea, filed by lawyer R K Kapoor, has blamed the rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi’s neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab as the reasons behind the spike in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.

Besides seeking directions to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning, the fresh plea also sought effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

With PTI, ANI inputs

