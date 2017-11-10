Let’s act fast: Pakistan’s Punjab govt to Amarinder Singh on crop stubble burning

In its tweet, the Govt officials said that Singh should implement measures to put a complete ban on stubble burning. (Representational) In its tweet, the Govt officials said that Singh should implement measures to put a complete ban on stubble burning. (Representational)

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for increased air pollution, it is now the Government of Punjab (Pakistan) that has a suggestion for Amarinder Singh — follow in its footstep.

Taking to Twitter, the neighbouring country’s Punjab government said Singh should implement measures to put a complete ban on stubble burning. “We have imposed a ban on stubble burning in Punjab (Pakistan) and hope Amarinder Singh takes similar measures,” the tweet said.

The response came in reply to Kejriwal’s tweet to Punjab CM Singh, in which he blamed crop burning in parts of Haryana and Punjab, and sought for an urgent meeting with his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh. “Am writing letters to CMs of Punjab and Haryana requesting them for a meeting to find solns to crop burning,” Kejriwal wrote in a tweet.

We have imposed a ban on stubble burning in Punjab (Pakistan) & hope @capt_amarinder takes similar measures. Some of our medium/long term action plan to combat SMOG are: http://t.co/xmA4fP3lz8

Environmental hazards threaten our people and habitat. Let us act fast to counter it. http://t.co/QMEnhH89ZS — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) November 8, 2017

The Punjab government, in its tweet, also said that environmental hazards pose a threat to people of both the countries. “Environmental hazards threaten our people and habitat. Let us act fast to counter it,” it wrote.

Meanwhile, Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and urged him to convene a meeting of CMs on the issue. In its letter, Singh asked him to call for a meeting of CMs of all states with Union Ministers for Agriculture, Food and Environment on the issue.

