As Delhi chokes, this is how other cities are faring in terms of air quality

As smog engulfing Luhdiana and other major parts of Punjab School children and commuters faces horrowing time (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) As smog engulfing Luhdiana and other major parts of Punjab School children and commuters faces horrowing time (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

While the Delhi government deferred the rollout of the odd-even car rationing scheme, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) show that the air quality in the region is deteriorating. According to the CPCB data, Noida sector 125 is the worst affected region with an air quality index of 1,119 (PM10).

Ghaziabad comes at the second spot with AQI pegged at 932, while Delhi is third recording 775 at RK Puram, as per the Air Quality Index report released by the CPCB today at 6.45 pm.

As NCR chokes on bad air, other cities in the Northern part of India are also hit hard by the high concentrations of PM10 in the air. Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh with AQI of 571 and Moradabad with 541 are also in the radar of high pollution. AQI level 100 is deemed as satisfactory by CPCB.

Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab also recorded poor air quality situation with PM10 of 339.90 and 234 measured respectively.

Rajasthan’s Lake City Udaipur with 217.99 of PM10 has also exceeded the prescribed levels. In the air quality list, Jaipur registered 236.96 and Alwar 309.77 respectively. Bhiwandi district, which recently made headlines as the most polluted city of Rajasthan after Diwali, recorded AQI of 478.78

The National Green Tribunal had rapped the Punjab, Haryana and Delhi governments over measures taken to control the alarming issue of pollution. While it questioned the Delhi government on delayed steps taken to curb the issue, it slammed the Punjab and Haryana governments for failing to reduce crop burning which is said to be the major cause of pollution.

Meanwhile, cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Kota, Agra and Rohtak have also listed as high-risk regions in terms of pollution.

(All AQI’s have been recorded between 6.30 pm to 7 pm)

