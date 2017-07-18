Delhi: Policeman pulled up over ‘wrong summons’

File Photo File Photo

A Delhi court has pulled up its ‘naib court’ — the police personnel assigned to court duty — for negligence of court orders, after he issued a summons to the wrong person. During the hearing in a 2010 accident case, Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Ashok Kumar had issued an order to summon the complainant and accident victim, Mahesh Nagar. However, the summons was sent to one R B Rai — who was with the victim at the time of the accident. Kumar said the naib court, Main Singh, had not been “careful”. “Despite specific orders on the last date, that summons are to be issued only against the complainant, Nagar, the naib court… has issued summons to R B Rai.

He was not careful in ensuring compliance of the order sheet.” The judge also issued a “showcause” notice to Main Singh, and asked him file his response on the next date of hearing. “Separate copy of the notice is served to naib court Main Singh, to (file his) reply to the negligence on July 29,” the judge said. The case is currently at the prosecution evidence stage. The accident took place on November 26, 2010 when Mahesh Nagar and R B Rai were on their way to Delhi Cantt. Records state they were in the process of hailing an e-rickshaw when a DTC low-floor bus hit Nagar from behind, and caused him grievous injuries.

