Delhi police to Interpol: Need a red corner notice against Sanjay Bhandari

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has sought a red corner notice (RCN) against defence consultant Sanjay Bhandari who it suspects has fled India. A letter has been sent to the CBI with the request to forward it to Interpol for a RCN against Bhandari in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act (OSA). Legal proceedings to declare him an absconder have also been initiated.

The RCN is an arrest warrant circulated by Interpol on behalf of the government of a country.

Last October, the south-western range (SWR) of Crime Branch started investigating the case after it was transferred to them from Parliament Street police station. A case under sections 3 and 5 of the OSA was registered when officials of the Income Tax department searched Bhandari’s house in Defence Colony last April.

During the search, the I-T reportedly recovered photocopies of classified documents of the Ministry of Defence. These documents were on big-ticket procurements and plans.

The I-T also recovered emails from Bhandari’s computers that allegedly revealed his links to Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, with cryptic references to a London property. On being questioned by I-T officials, Bhandari admitted to the email exchanges but Vadra’s lawyers later denied any “direct or indirect” link with the property.

Reached for comments on the RCN request, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Taj Hassan said case details will be shared only after the arrest of the accused.

Police sources said the letter was written a fortnight ago by the DCP (Crime Branch). “The case was transferred last October and since then, police have repeatedly summoned Bhandari for questioning. He has never joined the probe. For the last three months, investigators have only been able to question Bhandari’s employees,” sources said.

The SWR unit of the Crime Branch has also started legal proceedings against Bhandari to declare him an absconder. “Bhandari, who is being investigated by the I-T investigation wing as well as the Enforcement Directorate, is frequently evading personal appearances to be questioned… a look-out notice had been issued against him and entered into the immigration network… But his passport was not seized,” police sources said.

After conducting the searches, I-T officials sent all documents to the Ministry of Defence. Later, an FIR was lodged by a Ministry officer. It stated that the Ministry was the custodian of the classified documents that were recovered in the raid and possession of copies of classified documents were in contravention of the Official Secrets Act.

“The photocopies recovered reportedly pertain to the purchase of arms and equipment, proposals that were placed before the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which is chaired by the Defence Minister and includes military brass as well as bureaucrats. There were minutes of the 15th Contract Negotiation Committee meeting for purchasing six Additional Flight Refueller Aircraft for the IAF and acquisition proposals of the services as per the provisions of the Defence Procurement Procedure 2013. Notes on acquisitions and key meetings were also recovered by the I-T Department,” the FIR stated.