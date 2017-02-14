Delhi Police seized over Rs 27 cr after note ban

Delhi Police seized Rs 27.95 crore in 50 days following demonetisation besides ensuring law and order situation outside banks and ATMs in the national capital. According to the annual report of Delhi Police, action was initiated against unscrupulous elements involved in transaction of old and new currency notes in violation of government orders and eight cases were registered and six diary entries were lodged by the police.

“Rs 27.95 crore was seized out of which Rs 3.01 crore was in the denomination of Rs 2000,” said the report.

Following the declaration of scrapping of old Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes, Delhi Police responded immediately to ensure that no law and order problem arose outside banks and ATMs and sufficient personnel were deployed, it said.

Besides this, the Delhi Police also recovered fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 5.74 crore and registered 80 cases in this regard.

The force launched a drive against FICN traffickers and collaborated with other agencies including RBI, Customs and Intelligence Bureau in this regard. Cases of FICN are registered at Parliament Street police station, the report added.