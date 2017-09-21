Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police seek 8 weeks from court to close probe

Sunanda Pushkar (File photo) Sunanda Pushkar (File photo)

The Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it would require eight more weeks to conclude the probe in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. The police said it wanted to pursue the forensic psychology mode of probe in the case. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police and asked him to appear before it and explain why more time should be granted to the police to complete its investigation.

“Due to the lethargic attitude of Delhi Police, the plaintiff (hotel) has already suffered a lot,” Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh had said, observing that in the name of investigation, huge financial loss has been caused to the hotel where Pushkar’s body was found.

The court’s directions came after the police, in its status report filed on the judge’s direction, said teams of forensic experts had visited the hotel suite recently and collected various evidence, reports of which were awaited. The court had on July 21 ordered de-sealing of the suite within four weeks, saying the hotel cannot be put to unending hardship due to laxity on part of the police.

Pushkar, the wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in a south Delhi’s five-star hotel suite on the night of January 17, 2014. The suite was sealed on that night itself for investigation. An FIR was registered by Delhi police on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

