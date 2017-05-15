Delhi Police seek help from mosques to find JNU student

Express Photo Express Photo

With JNU student Najeeb Ahmad missing for 200 days now, Delhi Police have approached mosques in Delhi and neighbouring states to make regular announcements about him and get a breakthrough in the case. Police said the investigating officers met the imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk and requested him to make announcements about Najeeb during prayers. “We asked the imam to request people to share any information about Najeeb. We have even requested imams of other mosques in Delhi, neighbouring areas and some cities in Uttar Pradesh to make regular announcements,” a senior officer said.

Najeeb’s family members, meanwhile, said they have lost faith in police. “We are as clueless about Najeeb now as we were on the first day,” his brother, Mujeeb, said. Meanwhile, 20 days have passed since a 19-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl, Sunita, went missing from Adarsh Nagar Metro station. Just like Najeeb, police are yet to trace the girl. The girl’s parents too fear their daughter’s case will meet the same fate as that of Najeeb. “My daughter has been missing for 20 days. She is innocent, she cannot harm anyone. I fear something has happened to her,” said Ram Saran, the girl’s father.

“My daughter is not mentally fit… Despite this, police lodged a case of abduction 10 days after the incident,” he added. A senior police officer said they can only register a case once the family lodges a complaint of abduction. In this case, the girl was seen coming out of the Metro station on her own, he said. Sources said police did not file a case of abduction in Najeeb’s case because he was spotted leaving JNU in an autorickshaw. The girl’s case will now be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Crime Branch. Police said they have already approached neighbouring states and circulated Sunita’s photos. DCP (Metro) Jitendra Mani told The Indian Express that they are doing everything possible to trace the girl.

with PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now