The Thrill of the Chase

Months after retiring from the police, Joginder Singh sits uncomfortably in his room in his village at Nuna Majra in Haryana’s Jhajar district. His phone buzzes repeatedly. Some calls he ignores, others he doesn’t. But all follow a near-identical trajectory – tip offs about the whereabouts of proclaimed offenders or questions from his former colleagues. The 60-year-old and his 39 years of service are unique in many ways. After all, no one else in the history of the Delhi police had managed to arrest 3,500 proclaimed offenders (PO) or repeat offenders declared to be absconding by the courts.

Arresting POs is rarely glamorous work. It almost never leads to press coverage or large financial incentives. It is almost always dangerous though. That’s probably what drew Singh to it in the first place. “My father used to tell me stories about chor-police chases. Since I was a young boy, I wanted to be that cop who nabbed the criminal,” he says.

Singh’s ‘obsession’ began five years after he joined the force in 1983. Posted at the Haus Khas Police Station, he received information about a criminal accused of a murder in Panchsheel Enclave. The information led to the then SHO Shiv Dutt Sharma to nab the accused from Aligarh in UP. “He (Sharma) took me along with three others. The criminal was armed and was hiding in a house. The only way in was if somebody jumped into the terrace from the adjacent building. So I did that,” he says.

This impressed Sharma, who became his mentor, teaching him about POs and how to create a network of informants. In the next two years, Singh caught 11 POs. “I was hooked,” he says.

The next 11 years saw Singh living out his childhood dream. By 1990, he had arrested 700 POs, received his first out-of-turn promotion and was promoted to the position of head constable. “I rarely bothered about government vehicles. Information is precious and so is time. I would usually rush to wherever I had to go to, with one other police man on a bike, whether it was Haryana, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon or Faridabad,” he says.

In 1998, with two more out-of-turn promotions making him a sub-inspector, he was transferred to the west district, where he stayed till his retirement, finally becoming an Inspector in 2016. The hardest part, Singh maintains, is the process of identifying criminals declared POs. “Sometimes, I would spend entire days in courts and I would scour through newspapers,” he says. Throughout his career, Singh rarely came home, choosing instead to stay at the police barracks. “It made it easier to stay connected with the informants and also allowed me to leave for an arrest at any given time,” he says.

Back in his house, trophies, certificates and newspaper cuttings line the walls. For the arrest of each PO, the Delhi police gives a Rs 1,000 cash incentive while some more hardened criminals warrant larger incentives. During his service, Singh received Rs 14 lakh for the arrest of 3,500 POs. But the amount of money he spent on mukhbirs (informants) is something that Singh admits he never calculated. “Must be lakhs. Without them, it’s difficult to catch the bad guys,” he says.

Patience, and a certain amount of foolhardiness, Singh maintains, are vital tricks in his trade. He cites a 2004 case when he reached Sonipat in Haryana with a colleague in an attempt to corner a criminal in hiding. “My Haryanvi dialect helped me embed myself with the criminal’s neighbours. They confirmed that he was there and finally after staying there for two days, my colleague and I scaled the wall of his house to catch him when he was sleeping. At gunpoint, we arrested him and took him back to Delhi,” he says. On the way, the criminal told Singh, “Had I known it was just the two of you, I would have ensured that my village chopped you up into little pieces”.

Even in retirement, Singh continues to hold a near mythical sway over those that he worked with. “Any PO who came into his custody or even on his radar had no chance. He’d never let the PO go. I was the SHO at Paschim Vihar Police Station from 2011-2013 and he worked throughout the year, never bothering about holidays. He smoked the hukkah and so many officers started calling him the Hukkah walla PO specialist,” says Inspector Anil Kumar Chauhan, currently the SHO at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

It was in 2010 that the Delhi Police realised that Singh’s unique skill needed to be passed on. That year, Delhi Police commissioner BK Gupta called Singh for a special address to police personnel in the Law and Order meeting of Delhi Police. At the time, Singh was a sub-inspector at Paschim Vihar Police Station and this was a unique honour for someone who wasn’t a ranked officer. “My SHO asked to speak to my senior officers and tell them about my modus operandi,” says Singh.

Now, without the work that has sustained him for three decades, Singh’s days are less exciting. “If I get a chance, I would love to impart whatever I know to new officers. But for now, I think I am done. I have spent enough time away from my family. I want to spend my time with my two grandsons. Maybe they will like to join the force as well,” he says, as his four-year-old grandson walks in, tugging at the peaked police cap that Singh has in his hand.

