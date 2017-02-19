Delhi Police planning to increase telephone lines

Taking a cue from the UP Police’s Women Power Line, the Delhi Police plans to increase its telephone lines to ensure that all distress calls from women are aptly answered. Currently, Delhi Police isn’t able to get back to all the callers who call on its women’s helpline owing to space constraints and lack of telephone lines.

Following a recent visit to the control room of UP Police’s Power Line, a helpline for women facing harassment, Delhi Police’s PCR unit has decided to learn some lessons from the world’s largest police force.

“We saw that they get back to every caller who calls on 1090. But here, we aren’t able to do so since we have an old system in place. We have 10 telephone lines for women’s helpline and two telephone lines for getting back to callers.

“We are only able to call back a few callers and that is one area of concern,” said a senior police officer.

In run up to launch of the ambitious helpline 112 which will be India’s equivalent to 911, an all-in-one emergency service of the US, Delhi Police’s PCR unit is looking to pluck all the gaps that exit in its current system.

“We visited UP Police’s Women Power Line control room because they have a new system in place and to see how they function. We will also be visiting Bangalore Police’s control room to see how they function,” the officer added.

Delhi Police’s women helplines handle over 50,000 calls in a year. In 2015, they handled 53,554 calls and last year, they handled 53,297 calls.

After a visit to Bangalore, a report will be prepared and submitted to Delhi Police commissioner for the future course of action.