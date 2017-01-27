Delhi Police pats officers’ back for Republic Day security setup

Security at the Rajpath a day ahead of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations in the capital New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Security at the Rajpath a day ahead of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations in the capital New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Extending Republic Day greetings to everyone, the Delhi Police on Thursday had a word of praise for its personnel for undertaking a “prestigious security arrangement” successfully. The Delhi Police in a message posted on Twitter after 10 pm congratulated its personnel tagging the handles of Delhi Traffic Police and Office of the Home Minister of India.

“Delhi Police successfully undrtook the most important & prestigious security arrangement of the year. Wishing again a very happy #RepublicDay (sic),” the tweet read. In view of intelligence inputs warning of a terror attack, unprecedented security measures were put in place across the country for Republic Day celebrations where Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest.

The national capital was brought under an unprecedented ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the 68th Republic Day celebrations. As many as 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, including officials from Special Branch, Security wings of Delhi Police were involved in manning the area. Almost 60,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel were involved in guarding the area around Central Delhi that had been turned into a virtual fortress.