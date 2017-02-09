Delhi Police may name 5 others in chargesheet with JNU students

One year after a sedition case was lodged by Delhi Police against three JNU students, the Delhi Police Special Cell is yet to file a chargesheet — though sources said it should be filed in a month. Apart from those already charged with sedition, investigators have decided to name five more people in the chargesheet for “inciting” those who raised alleged anti-India slogans on campus on February 9, 2016, sources said. A sedition case was registered on February 12 at Vasant Kunj North police station, after a nine-minute video on a TV channel showed students purportedly raising anti-national slogans.

Following the event, police had arrested the then JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, and students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya. On February 27, the probe was transferred to the Special Cell. On March 19, all three were granted bail by the High Court. A police officer said two more sections —147 (punishment for rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) — were added during the investigations. At least 15 people, including eight outsiders, have been questioned.

Joint Commissioner of Police (special cell) V Renganathan said that the probe is at its final stage. “Some things need to be corroborated and some loose ends need to be tied. People have been questioned and the paperwork is done,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have also filed a chargesheet in four cases related to the alleged assault of Kanhaiya Kumar, BJP leader O P Sharma, journalists and a lawyer at Patiala House Courts. The cases had been lodged at Mandir Marg police station.

Officers said chargesheets have been filed in all four cases.

On February 15, a group of journalists, who had gone to cover the hearing in the sedition case, were allegedly assaulted by lawyers at the courts complex. Two groups of lawyers also clashed at the spot. On February 17, two more cases were registered, on complaints by Sharma and Kumar. who alleged they were beaten up by some students and lawyers, respectively.