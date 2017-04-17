Delhi Police files case against TTV Dinakaran over attempt to bribe EC officials

AIADMK leader and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran. AIADMK leader and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran.

AIADMK deputy General Secretary and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran was booked in a alleged bribery case by Delhi Crime branch on Monday. According to reports, the nephew of party’s General Secretary Sasikala, was accused of bribing Election Commission officials to get party’s ‘Two leaves’ symbol. According to a report by Times of India, Delhi Police recovered at least Rs 1.3 crore from Dinakaran’s aide, which he was using to bribe EC officials.

The EC had frozen the ‘two leaves’ symbol before RK Nagar bypoll, recognising the split in party. Dinakaran, according to India Today, was allegedly told by mediator Sukesh Chandrasekhar that the symbol will be given to his faction, if he paid more money. The police nabbed Chandrashekhar from Hyatt Hotel on Sunday night, according to Times of India. The police officials told the newspaper that Dinakaran will be served notice to join the investigation.

Dinakaran is considered as a close ally of Sasikala, who is currently incarcerated at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after she was found guilty in a disproportionate assets case. He was booked by Delhi police under IPC sections 170, 120b and 8 PoC, as reported by news agency ANI.

