Delhi Police file FIR following DU student Gurmehar Kaur’s complaint of rape threats

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR following threats of rape by Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur. Kaur had on Monday approached the Delhi Commission for Women alleging that she had received threats of rape and murder via comments on social media.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would meet with L-G Anil Baijal, demanding that the Delhi Police take action against members of student union ABVP for last week’s violence at Ramjas college as well as the threats to Kaur. He is likely to meet Baijal at 2 pm this afternoon.

Kaur today announced that she’s withdrawing from the Save Delhi University campaign as it was all her 20-year-old self could take. Union Ministers, including MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, targeted the young student questioning what her motives were and who was poisoning her mind.

Students from Delhi University and JNU will carry out a march today beginning at Khalsa College demanding that the police take action against those responsible for last week’s violence.

