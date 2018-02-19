Delhi Police arrest suspected arms traffickers, recover 21 country-made pistols

Rakesh Rathore, Kamlesh and Alok Jaiswal (L to R) were arrested by police on Saturday. Rakesh Rathore, Kamlesh and Alok Jaiswal (L to R) were arrested by police on Saturday.

The Delhi Police Special Cell Unit on arrested three suspected arms traffickers on Monday. Identified as Rakesh Rathore, Kamlesh, and Alok Jaiswal, the three accused were arrested near the Commonwealth Games Village link road on Saturday.

The gang, headed by Rathore, was based out of Rajasthan. Police said the accused came to the national capital to sell 21 country-made pistols manufactured in Sendhwa district of Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act.

According to police, the accused informed that since 2012, they had supplied more than 500 pistols in Rajasthan and NCR region.

“We had inputs that the accused would be traveling in a Santro car and come near Commonwealth Village to sell the weapons,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said.

Police claimed they recovered the pistols along with four live cartridges from the Santro car, after which they arrested the accused. “The three accused were waiting for the buyer. Two of them had got down from the car with bags in their hands while the driver stayed inside. Our team moved in quickly and the two men with bags tried to flee but were caught after a brief chase,” Kushwah said.

The three accused have criminal cases registered against them previously as well, police said.

Rathore has four cases registered against him, ranging from NDPS Act to extortion and Arms Act. “Rakesh’s father was mentally challenged and his mother died when Rakesh was young. He worked as a labourer for a few years before becoming a gun runner,” a police officer said.

Kamlesh, an iron smith by profession, was previously arrested for his alleged involvement in a theft case. “The third accused Alok Jaiswal has a BA degree. He (Alok) came in contact with Rakesh in 2013, while on the run for his involvement in an extortion case. Alok was arrested in 2014 for the supply of illegal weapons in Bihar,” the officer said.

