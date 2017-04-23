Delhi: 3 assaulted by animal activists arrested for transporting buffaloes

Three men transporting buffaloes from Haryana have been arrested by the Delhi Police under charges of animal cruelty, news channel NDTV reported. The three were allegedly assaulted in South Delhi’s Kalkaji by animal welfare activists belonging to the People For Animals (PFA), an organisation chaired by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.
On Sunday, police registered an FIR based on the PFA members complaint. An FIR was also registered against unknown persons in connection with the assault. The activists intercepted a truck transporting 14 buffaloes to Ghazipur Mandi, which has a legal slaughterhouse, and allegedly assaulted the truck’s occupants. The police arrived at the spot after being tipped-off by a PFA office-bearer and seized the truck. The victims, identified by the police as Rizwan, Kamil and Ashu, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center for treatment. And the bovines were kept under the case of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“A case under section 429 IPC read with 11 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered on the complaint of PFA members. And on the statement of vehicle driver Rizwan, a resident of Pataudi in Gurgaon district of Haryana, another case has been registered under 323/341/34 of the IPC at Kalkaji police station,” Delhi South-East DCP Romila Baniya said in a statement.
A statement issued by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s office claimed that the PFA activists had nothing to do with last night’s attack.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App nowFirst Published on: April 23, 2017 2:39 pm
- Apr 23, 2017 at 3:01 pmHuman rights threading BJP rule in India. Country Communalizing Hindu Hardliners like radical ISIS and religious extremists. RSS try to make uncivilized evil radical religious bondage society in India. We fight against British rule and we got freedom. Same way all have to fight against these evildoers. Bible says: Rom. 1: 21 For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools 23 and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images made to look like a mortal human being and birds and animals and reptiles.Reply
- Apr 23, 2017 at 3:00 pmExcellent. After Cows its buffaloes. Tomorrow it could be goats, chicken and fish.Reply
- Apr 23, 2017 at 2:59 pmWhy indian express is not showing the pictures of Indian jawans getting hurt in Kashmir Bad JournalismReply
- Apr 23, 2017 at 3:06 pmYes and dey should also show the indian army cruelty on the innocent people of kashmirReply