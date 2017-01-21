Delhi: One held for beating up Manipuri man in Gurgaon BPO

Abrambam alleged that he was called names such as “chinki” and “momo” on a regular basis. Express Abrambam alleged that he was called names such as “chinki” and “momo” on a regular basis. Express

Gurgaon Police have arrested one of the seven accused in a case of assault filed by a Manipuri man — who worked in a BPO — against his employers. The victim, 29-year-old Romen Abrambam, alleged that his employers, along with five bouncers, beat him up because they suspected him of stealing company data worth Rs 2 crore.

“We have conducted raids at various locations, and have arrested one of the seven accused, Niranjan, who is an employee of the company. We can only reveal more after he has been questioned,” DCP (west) Sumit Kumar said.

He added, “The other six who have been named in the case, including manager Abhimanyu Madan and CEO Puneet Kumar, are absconding but we expect to nab them soon.”

The alleged incident took place on January 13 at TGS IT Solution — a BPO in Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar, Phase II — where Abrambam has been working since November. In his complaint, he alleged that he was called in by his employers, who accused him of data theft.

Abrambam had alleged that a bouncer and four others were called into the room. They allegedly punched and kicked him, took off his shirt and whipped him with his belt. They also threw cold water on him. He claimed that the CEO, manager, and some other employees of the company were also among those who assaulted him.

The CEO, however, said the accusations are “completely false”.