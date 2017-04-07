Delhi: One arrested for attacking journalist Aparna Kalra

The park in Ashok Vihar where the journalist was attacked. Police said it was deserted because of rain. (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The park in Ashok Vihar where the journalist was attacked. Police said it was deserted because of rain. (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a youth for allegedly attacking journalist Aparna Kalra on Wednesday evening. The youth, who is suspected to be a drug addict, was apprehended by a beat constable. The 45-year-old senior journalist was attacked while she was taking a stroll near her house in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. Kalra was hit on her head with bricks causing severe injuries.

Initial investigation had revealed that during her walk in Picnic Hut park, two to three men tried to drag her into the bushes after they passed lewd comments at her. Kalra was hit on her when she resisted following which the assailants fled the spot. The journalist has been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh with severe brain injuries.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (northern range) Rajesh Khurana, the brick has been recovered from the spot. “We have detained several persons, including some drug addicts, for questioning. Efforts are on to track down the attackers,” he said.

“Initially, she was crying and asking people to help her get home. She told passersby that someone tried to drag her into the bushes after gagging her and hitting her on her head. She was initially taken to Deep Chand Hospital. But after seeing the seriousness of her injuries, she was referred to Fortis Hospital. She regained consciousness for a few minutes late on Wednesday night. Police recorded her statement but she fell unconscious soon after,” a police officer said.

