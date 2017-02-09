Delhi: On duty CISF jawan commits suicide by shooting himself

A CISF jawan today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at the forces’ camp in the Delhi Metro’s Okhla station area. The incident was reported at around 4:00 PM at the Okhla Metro station when constable G R Markam, who was deployed for duty at the quarter guard, was found lying in a pool of blood, officials said.

Markam allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in a washroom, they said, adding after hearing a big sound, when his colleagues rushed into the washroom, they found him lying in a pool of blood.

Officials said they were trying to ascertain the exact cause of Markam taking the extreme step, even as a Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered by the paramilitary.

Markam was deployed for Delhi Metro security and belonged to the 9th Reserve battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that is based in Rajasthan’s Deoli town.