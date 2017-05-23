Delhi: Nine arrested for running IPL betting racket

Delhi Police has arrested nine people from a five-star hotel in north-west Delhi for allegedly running a betting racket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. During interrogation, police found that the arrested accused have been involved in betting on cricket matches for the past one decade. Police said they were planning to take a week-long vacation post the IPL and had planned to return to Delhi for the Champions Trophy. “It is also suspected that they were involved in betting on other Indian sporting leagues such as Hockey India League and Indian Super League,” police sources said.

The nine accused have been identified as Kunal Miglani (31), Jitender Kumar (33), Sumit Kalra alias Sunny (32), Nitin Harjani (38), Nikhil Gidwani (23), Amit Kumar Dhingra(32), Sumit Sharma (32), Rajesh Jain (46) and Naveen Kumar(29), police said.

The Crime Branch was working on inputs about some men being involved in betting money on the IPL matches. Based on a tip-off, they conducted a raid at the five-star hotel on Sunday during the IPL final match. The accused had booked a room at the hotel for carrying out betting activities. “Ten mobile phones of bookies, three laptops, seven mobile phones used for receiving calls from clients, two mobile phones for making calls for getting bets and note sheets have been seized from the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madhur Verma.

During interrogation, it was found that Miglani, Kalra and Jitender were behind the bettings. It was done through phones and the money earned or lost was taken or delivered to the clients the next day, Verma said. The betting racket was running on assurance.

Police said that the phones had recording facility so that the accused could keep a track of the money they had to give or take from their clients. Earlier, the accused persons used to bet their money on matches but they later formed their own betting network.

