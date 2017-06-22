Delhi NCR: Three arrested for gangraping woman in moving car

The three men accused of allegedly forcing a 35-year-old woman into a car in Gurgaon and then taking turns to rape her as the car crossed Gurgaon-Delhi border and Delhi-Noida border have been arrested, ANI reported on Thursday. The car has also been recovered.

The victim hails from Rajasthan and had come to Gurgaon in search of work over two weeks ago, the police said, adding that she was staying a with her relatives in Sohna.

The woman was abducted from Gurgaon on Monday and a case under Section 376D of Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to gangrape, had been registered at Kasna police station in Noida, on Wednesday.

The women, in her statements to the police, said that she as abducted by three men in a car near Sahara Mall on MG Road, in Gurgaon. “The victim claimed the men took turns to rape her as the car continued to move, crossing the Delhi-Gurgaon and then the Delhi-Noida border before she was finally thrown out of the car in Greater Noida’s Kasna area,” police said.

The police said it was alerted to the incident after a passerby spotted the woman near Yatharth Hospital roundabout, at around 4 am. After she was rescued, the victim was given first aid, then taken to a government hospital in Noida for medical examinations, said the police.

The woman was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon has also identified the spot from where she was picked up and also recorded her statements at Gurgaon Sector 29 police station.

