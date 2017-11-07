Delhi-NCR enveloped in smog, air quality, visibility drop

Delhi air witnessed a rise in harmful air pollutant PM 2.5 that leads to difficulty in breathing. (Express Photo by Sakshi Dayal) Delhi air witnessed a rise in harmful air pollutant PM 2.5 that leads to difficulty in breathing. (Express Photo by Sakshi Dayal)

Grappling with harmful pollutants since a month, Delhi and the NCR on Tuesday saw a sharp fall in air quality, with various places, including India Gate and Rajpath, enveloped in smog. At many places, the pollution levels were several times more than the permissible limit in the morning hours, resulting in low visibility. The city’s air also witnessed a rise in the harmful air pollutant –PM 2.5 — which results in breathing difficulties. As per the latest data, the city’s PM2.5 counted as 452, PM10 as 336.

According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s data on Sunday, the city witnessed PM2.5 ranging between 317 to 492 microgramme per cubic metre at various places in the morning. The worst was at Anand Vihar in East Delhi where particles ranging between 410 and 492 were counted between 10 and 11.30 am.

Delhi witnessed a huge smog in the morning (Express) Delhi witnessed a huge smog in the morning (Express)

The permissible range for PM2.5 is 60 as per national standards and 25 by the international standards. The Central Pollution Control Board’s data on Sunday also showed poor air quality index (AQI) at Ghaziabad and Noida, which was 439 (396 on Saturday) and 423 (365 on Saturday), respectively.

The stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana has also brought fine particles in Delhi air making the air quaity low. A recent NASA’s satellite images showed stubble burning in both the states.

Barapulla flyover, Delhi (Express Photo) Barapulla flyover, Delhi (Express Photo)

The capital’s deteriorating air quality also forced some top private schools to suspend outdoor activities for their students. Principal, Amity, Mayur Vihar Priyanka Mehta said, “Keeping in mind rising pollution levels, we have stopped early morning activities. The early morning zero hour for sports has been shifted to later in the day when the sun comes out. We have also issued advisories to parents and children — especially to those suffering from asthma… We’ve also asked children to keep their bodies covered as much as possible and breathe through a wet handkerchief.”

