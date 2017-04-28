Delhi municipal polls: Shiv Sena loses deposit in all but one seat

The Shiv Sena has started making electoral foray outside Maharashtra in an attempt to create problems for the BJP with whom it shares an uneasy relationship. Most of these outings, however, seem to be not working. The Sena faced yet another resounding defeat in Delhi municipal elections, where 55 of its 56 candidates lost their deposits. As per EC rules, a candidate forfeits his deposit if he fails to win at least a sixth of the total eligible votes cast in the poll.

Only one of Sena’s candidates in Delhi could get one-sixth of the total votes polled. The Sena had received a similar drubbing in Uttar Pradesh too, where only one of the total 57 candidates managed to save his deposit. The party had polled only 88,595 votes — 0.1 per cent of the total votes polled.

Of the three seats it contested in Goa, the Sena lost deposit in all, drawing only 792 votes — 0.09 per cent of the total votes. In Bihar, it lost its deposit in all 73 seats it contested. At 2.1 lakh votes, however, it managed to poll 0.55 per cent of the total votes. Even in states like Maharashtra where the party originated, its growth seems to have plateaued as it has failed to add on to its existing Marathi support base. The BJP, which is in alliance with the Sena in the state and the Centre, seems to have grown at a much faster pace. Since the BJP joined hands with the Sena in 1990, its support base has grown by a phenomenal 99.72 per cent compared to the Shiv Sena’s vote base, which grew at half the rate of 55.62 per cent.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP have formally contested Assembly elections as allies since 1990. In the five assembly elections that took place between 1990 to 2009, the total number of votes polled increased by 52 per cent. The voter base of the Shiv Sena grew at the same pace at 55.66 per cent from 47.33 lakh in 1990 to 73.69 lakh in 2009. However, the BJP seems to have gained the most from joining hands with the Sena, growing its votes by a phenomenal 99.72 per cent from 31.80 lakh in 1990 to 63.52 lakh in 2009. In the 2014 elections too, the BJP’s vote share has grown phenomenally from 14.02 per cent in 2009 to 27.08 per cent, while the Shiv Sena has grown marginally from 16.26 per cent in 2009 to 19.4 per cent.

“In other states, it does become difficult for the party as our prospective voter is largely someone who subscribes to the ideology of Hindutva. In other states, because the BJP has been operating for so long, it holds a march over us in attracting this target voter base. Every state has its own dynamics, and the party needs to seriously understand ground realities before it takes an electoral plunge. Otherwise, we will always fail to make an impact outside,” said a Shiv Sena leader.

