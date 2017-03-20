Delhi municipal polls: BJP appoints leaders to head poll campaign

Chaired by BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the election management committee for the upcoming municipal polls held its first meeting late Sunday evening. Apart from various committees, the BJP has decided to constitute an ‘expose AAP’ committee to bring out the “reality” of development in the capital as claimed by the Delhi government. Former AAP member Ashwani Upadhyay and RTI activist Vivek Garg are expected to be part of the committee.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been made in-charge, South body, while Dr Jitendra Singh will look after the East MCD. Minister Sanjeev Balyan will look after the North corporation. The BJP will begin officially begin its poll preparations from Monday by organising a hawan in its Delhi headquarters.

