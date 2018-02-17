Delhi, Mumbai to be among world’s 10 biggest cities by 2030: UN report

According to the 2011 census, the population of Delhi is 11,034,555, of which male and female are 5,882,117 and 5,152,438 respectively. According to the 2011 census, the population of Delhi is 11,034,555, of which male and female are 5,882,117 and 5,152,438 respectively.

Delhi and Mumbai would be among the 10 largest cities in the world by 2030, a report released by the United Nations’ World Urbanization Prospects stated.

At present, Tokyo is the most populated city in the world with a population of 38 million. New York is also one of the populated cities in the world with its nearly 8.5 million people.

According to the 2011 census, the population of Delhi is 11,034,555, of which male and female are 5,882,117 and 5,152,438 respectively. On the other hand, Mumbai has a population of 12,442,373, of which male and female are 6,715,931 and 5,726,442 respectively.

As per the report released by United Nations’ World Urbanization Prospects, the population in the Middle East, Asia and Africa is only going to increase by 2030.

In 2030, the following will be the new 10 biggest cities in the world:

1. Tokyo, Japan: 37.2 million people

2. Delhi, India: 36.1 million people

3. Shanghai, China: 30.8 million people

4. Mumbai, India: 27.8 million people

5. Beijing, China: 27.7 million people

6. Dhaka, Bangladesh: 27.4 million people

7. Karachi, Pakistan: 24.8 million people

8. Cairo, Egypt: 24.5 million people

9. Lagos, Nigeria: 24.2 million people

10. Mexico City, Mexico: 23.9 million people

