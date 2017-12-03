Delhi, Mumbai fare poorly in 2017 global safe cities index

The two cities were ranked 43 and 45 in the Safe Cities Index 2017. (Source: Indian Express) The two cities were ranked 43 and 45 in the Safe Cities Index 2017. (Source: Indian Express)

Delhi and Mumbai have been ranked 43 and 45 in the Safe Cities Index 2017, a detailed study by The Economist on urban safety. The report, released in October, ranks 60 cities across the globe on 49 indicators which include digital security, health security, infrastructure security and personal security. This is the second such report brought out by The Economist Intelligence Unit, the first was released in 2015. In the latest report, 10 new cities were added.

In the overall ranking, Tokyo was ranked the safest city with a score of 89.8 on a 100 point index. While Singapore (89.64) came a close second, Osaka (88.87), Toronto (87.36), Melbourne (87.30), Amsterdam (87.26), Sydney (86.74), Stockholm (86.72), Hong Kong (86.22), and Zurich (85.20) complete the top 10 list of safe cities.

The city which grabbed the bottom spot was Karachi (38.77 ), a major city in neighbouring Pakistan. Karachi also fared worse in terms of personal security. “ This is a reflection of a number of factors, but the main reason is that among the cities in the index, it (Karachi) experiences by far the most frequent and most severe terrorist attacks,” the report said.

Yangon (46.47) took the 59th spot, just behind Dhaka (47.37), Jakarta (53.39), and Ho Chi Minh City (54.33) to complete the bottom five.

Looking at China, the country’s capital Beijing was ranked 32nd. in the overall index while Shanghai took the 34th position. In the developing world, Kuala Lumpur ranked 29 was the only city that managed to make it into the top half of the list.

“In general, while the Safe Cities Index measures relative rather than absolute safety, there does not appear to have been a vast improvement in overall levels of safety since 2015. In parts of the developed world, particularly Europe, a series of terrorist attacks has affected personal security. At the same time, city governments in the developing world are still struggling to keep pace with the rapid expansion of their populaces, which is straining infrastructure and overwhelming health services and law enforcement, the extent to which it is even present,” the report added.

Looking at major metrics independently, Tokyo, Singapore and Chicago ranked in the top three on Digital Security while the bottom three were taken by Jakarta, Manila and Dhaka. Delhi and Mumbai both took the 46th position.

In terms of health and security, Osaka led the chart followed by Tokyo and Frankfurt. While the back of the pack was Yangon, Dhaka and Karachi. Delhi took the 50th spot and Mumbai the 55th in this parameter.

Looking at personal security, one of the most important determinants, Delhi was ranked 30th and Mumbai 33rd position. While Singapore, Wellington and Osaka were top the three cities in the segment, Karachi, Caracas and Ho Chi Minh City finished at the bottom.

While comparing infrastructure security, it was a close race between Mumbai and Delhi. The financial capital, however, edged out Delhi to the 51st spot. In the same category, the study found Singapore, Madrid and Barcelona to be the best and Dhaka, Karachi and Yangon were rated the worst.

Looking ahead, one of the major recommendations highlighted by the report was for governments to invest heavily in building a cybersecurity apparatus, and move towards smart cities and digital technologies. “If hackers were to shut down the power supply, an entire city would be left in chaos. This prospect is something city officials now need to plan against.”

While pointing out that that the top ranks were taken by high-income or upper-middle income cities, it was not a determinant of safety. “Two high-income cities in the Middle East (Jeddah and Riyadh) fall below position 40 in the index,” it said.

