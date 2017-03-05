Delhi: Monuments come in the way of PWD’s plans to ease traffic

The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has dropped its proposal for constructing two tunnels that were aimed at easing traffic congestion on Mathura Road and other nearby roads. The decision was taken after a feasibility study found that the two proposed tunnels fall within a 100-metre radius of the protected monument Purana Quila and another historical structure near the Delhi High Court.

These tunnels were to be constructed at T-Points on Mathura Road-Bhairon Marg and Shershah Road to ease congestion of traffic coming in from Ring Road, in view of the ITPO constructing a Convention Center at Pragati Maidan.

PWD has now decided to explore other options to construct tunnels in nearby areas so that they won’t come up near historical monuments.

“During the department’s study, it was found that two proposed tunnels are falling within 100 metres of protected Purana Quila and historical structure near Delhi High Court.

“In view of this, we have dropped tunnel proposal and are exploring other options to shift proposed tunnels to other nearby sites,” a senior government official said.

As per rules, there is ban on construction activity within 100 meters of protected monuments.

An official said that the central government was funding these tunnels and PWD has been given the task of constructing them.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has planned to construct a Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan and proposed tunnels would have catered to motorists going there.