Delhi: Moga man facing case forges travel papers, flies to Amsterdam

In what could prove to be an embarrassment for security agencies, a man against whom a look out circular (LOC) had been issued, allegedly managed to forge a boarding pass and passport and leave for Amsterdam from the capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to police, the accused, Mandeep Singh Brar, is alleged to have been involved in a paddy scam worth around Rs 18 crore. Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Sanjay Bhatia said, “We have received a complaint from the immigration department and on the basis of their complaint, a case has been registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 419 (impersonation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) against Brar.”

Police sources said the incident came to light when sub-inspector Nitin Pal Singh, posted with the departure wing of immigration at IGIA, approached the Delhi Police and informed them that their unit has, of late, detected several forged boarding passes. “While scrutinising the boarding pass of one Mandeep Singh Brar, who went to Amsterdam on December 4, it was found that it had been stamped with a forged immigration stamp. Authorities also failed to find any departure record in their logbooks,” police sources said.

Investigation revealed that Brar hails from Moga, Punjab. He already had a passport, but could not fly out of the country as an LoC had been issued against him. Punjab police had registered a case against him and three officials of the the company Markfed at Baghapurana police station for their alleged involvement in a paddy scam worth Rs 18 crore,” police sources said, adding that Brar used to be the owner of Avtar Rice Mill in Bagha Purana, which used to supply paddy to the Punjab government.

“It was discovered during investigation that as he was not able to fly, he made a forged passport after changing his name and then obtained a boarding pass on December 4. Initially, after reaching the Delhi airport, he pretended he was not traveling. But after spending some time at the airport, he crossed the immigration check with his boarding pass and took a flight to Amsterdam,” police sources said.