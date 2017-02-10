Delhi: Missing for 2 years, two women found living together in Jaipur

A senior police officer said they were brought to the city on Wednesday, and the statement of the Delhi woman was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. (Source: Google maps) A senior police officer said they were brought to the city on Wednesday, and the statement of the Delhi woman was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. (Source: Google maps)

Two women in their 20s, who were reported missing by their families two years ago, were found living together in Jaipur. When police traced them to the city on February 8, they said they had left home as they were “rejected by their families and wanted to spend their lives together”. While one woman belonged to northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, the other lived in Bharatpur. After they went “missing”, both families lodged kidnapping complaints against the other. A senior police officer said they were brought to the city on Wednesday, and the statement of the Delhi woman was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

“She told the court that she wanted to lead her life with the other woman. After giving her statement, the two left for Bharatpur. Both women’s families are in Bharatpur to resolve the issue,” a senior police officer said. He added that there is no criminality in this case as they “don’t investigate private lives”, unless there is a complaint from either of them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Dumbere said the woman from Delhi met the other woman when she used to visit her maternal grandmother in Bharatpur. The two grew close. “They decided to spend their lives together. Since November 6, 2014, they have been living together in a rented accommodation in Jaipur. One of them works as an accountant while the other works as receptionist in a private company,” he said.

Police said that on November 6, the woman from Delhi had gone to college and did not return home. Her family suspected someone had abducted their daughter. “We finally managed to track them to Jaipur,” a senior police officer said. He added that the then police commissioner had even announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for any information on the whereabouts of the woman.