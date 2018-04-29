Delhi Minorities panel seeks clarification on Friday Namaz from MHA

The delegation of teachers from schools run by the Delhi government and civic bodies said on Fridays, they faced difficulty in attending the Namaz as they needed to reach their respective schools 15 minutes before 1 am which clashes with their prayer time. The delegation of teachers from schools run by the Delhi government and civic bodies said on Fridays, they faced difficulty in attending the Namaz as they needed to reach their respective schools 15 minutes before 1 am which clashes with their prayer time.

The Delhi Minorities Commission has sent a query to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking clarification over a provision that allows the Muslim employees of the government attend the Friday Namaz during work hours. The move came after a delegation of Muslim teachers in Delhi met the Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan and sought his help in this issue.

The delegation of teachers from schools run by the Delhi government and civic bodies said on Fridays, they faced difficulty in attending the Namaz as they needed to reach their respective schools 15 minutes before 1 am which clashes with their prayer time, Khan said.

“The teachers cited an MHA order of 1954 that said Muslim government employees have the right to offer Friday prayer but a deduction from their salary could be made for the working time used in it.

“Last week a query was sent to the Union home secretary seeking to know if the 1954 order still exists and the current status on the issue. A reply is awaited,” Khan said.

The Commission also sought clarification over the issue from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) and the municipal corporation. “The Directorate of Education said that no such relaxation is possible as it will hurt the interests of the students. The commission is yet to receive a reply to its notice from MCD,” he said.

The commission will formally approach the Delhi government and seek intervention of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is incharge of the Education department, if needed, he said.

