Delhi minister booked on complaint of Bawana returning officer

Delhi minister Imran Hussain has been booked for allegedly “issuing” pamphlets seeking votes in the name of religion for the Aam Aadmi Party in Bawana assembly bypoll, police said on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by the returning officer of the Bawana bypoll. An FIR was registered in connection with the matter on Tuesday at Bawana police station. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of The Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The complainant alleged that “the pamphlet prima facie makes an appeal to the resident Muslims of Bawana to vote for quom (community). In addition to this other objectionable and communal appeal has been made (sic)”.

A Delhi BJP delegation, led by its president Manoj Tiwari, on Wednesday raised the issue with the Chief Election Commissioner, the party said.

“The delegation demanded action against Hussain for seeking votes in the name of religion,” said leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta.

Voting was held on Wednesday for Bawana bypoll.

The AAP dispensation, in its tenure of a little over two years, has had an uneasy relationship with the police, which is under the Union Home Ministry, with 15 of its MLAs being arrested on different charges ranging from rioting, outraging the modesty of woman, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and assault.

