Delhi metro workers call off strike, ‘temporarily’

After protesting at Jantar Mantar for six days, 1,600 workers of the DMRC, including 25 labour contractors, “temporarily called off the dharna” Wednesday. The decision was taken after Dr Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC; and Ajit Kulkarni, MD, Pratibha Industries Ltd, met the contractors over issues of “delayed payment amounting to Rs 25 crore”. “We haven’t been paid for nine months… at the meeting, Singh directed Pratibha Industries to pay us 50 per cent of the dues by August 30. A review meeting will be held regarding the remaining 50 per cent payment,” said labour contractor Ashish Dwivedi, who was at the meeting. However, the labourers have decided not to go back to work till August 30, said labour contractor Babloo Tripathi.

