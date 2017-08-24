Only in Express
  • Delhi metro workers call off strike, ‘temporarily’

Delhi metro workers call off strike, ‘temporarily’

The decision was taken after Dr Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC; and Ajit Kulkarni, MD, Pratibha Industries Ltd, met the contractors over issues of “delayed payment amounting to Rs 25 crore”.

Written by Somya Lakhani | New Delhi | Published:August 24, 2017 5:49 am
Delhi metro workers, Delhi metro workers strike withdrawn, delhi metro, metro workers, delhi news, indian express, indian express news The decision was taken after Dr Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC; and Ajit Kulkarni, MD, Pratibha Industries Ltd, met the contractors over issues of “delayed payment amounting to Rs 25 crore”. (Express)
Top News

After protesting at Jantar Mantar for six days, 1,600 workers of the DMRC, including 25 labour contractors, “temporarily called off the dharna” Wednesday. The decision was taken after Dr Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC; and Ajit Kulkarni, MD, Pratibha Industries Ltd, met the contractors over issues of “delayed payment amounting to Rs 25 crore”. “We haven’t been paid for nine months… at the meeting, Singh directed Pratibha Industries to pay us 50 per cent of the dues by August 30. A review meeting will be held regarding the remaining 50 per cent payment,” said labour contractor Ashish Dwivedi, who was at the meeting. However, the labourers have decided not to go back to work till August 30, said labour contractor Babloo Tripathi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 24: Latest News