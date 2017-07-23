Delhi Metro staffers call off stir post settlement of issues with DMRC

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said Delhi Metro services would continue as per schedule on Monday. (Express File Photo) DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said Delhi Metro services would continue as per schedule on Monday. (Express File Photo)

The Delhi Metro on Sunday said its non-executive employees have called off their ongoing protest after their issues were amicably settled following meetings with DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh and other officials. The non-executive staff, including train operators, maintenance staff, station controllers and customer relation assistants, have been protesting since July 21 against the management’s alleged failure in implementing a two-year-old decision to upgrade their pay scales.

They had threatened to bring train services to a halt from tomorrow if their demands, including a pay hike, were not met.

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said Delhi Metro services would continue as per schedule on Monday.

“The ongoing protest by DMRC’s non executive employees was called off on Sunday after all the issues raised by the agitating employees were amicably settled following many rounds of meetings and deliberations with DMRC’s Managing Director, Mangu Singh and other senior officials,” he said.

He said the issue was also deliberated in detail yesterday in a high-level meeting chaired by Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, D S Mishra, and Chief Secretary of Delhi Government M M Kutty with Mangu Singh.

Secretary of staff council Anil Kumar Mahato had earlier said that Delhi Metro had in 2015 agreed, “in-principle”, to upgrade pay scale of maintainers from Rs 8,000-14,410 to Rs 10,170-Rs 18,700 from July of that year. It was also decided to merge the pay scales Rs 13,500-Rs 25,520 and Rs 14,000-Rs 26,950.

A new pay scale of Rs 20,600-Rs 46,500 was to be introduced, according to the agreement, which was decided upon following a similar employee stir, he had said.

The DMRC management had responded, “Since the recommendations of the 3rd pay commission have been accepted by the government and orders are to be issued any time, it is not an opportune moment to press for their demand for revision of pay scales at this juncture. All pay related issues shall be dealt shortly after issue of orders by the government.”

The other demands of the agitating staffers included the right to form a union, suspension of disciplinary proceedings against three staff members, including Mahato and a CBI probe into alleged financial irregularities in the organisation.

However, the Delhi Metro had said that issues were purely incidental to the individuals and the attempt on their part to push their personal agenda, and invoke others to cause disruption was uncalled for.

Since July 21, the protesting staff were wearing black bands and had gathered at metro stations across Delhi-NCR and sloganeering against the management in between their shifts. As of now, there has been no disruption in metro services.

