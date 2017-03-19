Delhi: Metro services to be normal, some restrictions to remain

With Jats calling off their agitation, Delhi Metro today announced that its services will be normal tomorrow but for restrictions on exit at certain stations. Tomorrow, metro stations in Gurgaon, Noida and Faridabad will remain open as usual, but the commuters will not be allowed to exit at Yellow Line’s four stations — Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhavan and Lok Kalyan Marg.

However, entry will be allowed at these stations, an advisory by Delhi Metro stated.

Yesterday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced that trains will not travel beyond the city’s borders from 11.30 PM today, while 12 stations in Central Delhi were be shut from 8 PM till further orders.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today held talks with the agitating Jat leaders from the state on the quota issue.

Later, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) chaiperson Yashpal Malik said, “Our agitation and march towards Delhi has been called off.”

Jats are demanding reservations in government jobs and educational institutions, besides withdrawing of criminal cases registered against several youths of the community, release of those lodged in jail, and compensation and government jobs to the next of kin of those killed in last year’s agitation.

