Delhi Metro: Services on Blue Line between Dwarka Sector 21 and Janakpuri West suspended

Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line between Dwarka Sector 21 and Janakpuri West were temporarily suspended due to protests by railway staff in Dwarka station on Thursday. However, operations between Janakpuri West and Noida/Vaishali remained unaffected.

According to reports, train operations were suspended at 09:10 pm after staff members gathered at the spot to protest against the alleged assault of a Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) station manager by a CISF personnel at the station.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

