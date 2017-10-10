Here’s how much people pay for metro rides in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Delhi Metro fares will rise for the second time in four months today, going up by between 20% and 50% over the existing fares. (Photo: PTI) Delhi Metro fares will rise for the second time in four months today, going up by between 20% and 50% over the existing fares. (Photo: PTI)

Starting today, Metro travellers in the Delhi-NCR region are paying more fare for their daily rides. The fare hike, which is between 20 and 50 per cent, is being vehemently opposed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi. While metro rail services remain incomparable in terms of convenience and speed, it is its affordability that makes it all the more popular. With Delhi as the template, the services have been launched in several cities across the country.

A look at the fares of the Metro commute in these cities:

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited started its operations on June 8, 2014 with a fare structure of Rs 10-20-30-40 for the 11.4-km corridor. While the fares remain unchanged till date, the discount structure on return journey, store pass and trip pass have been raised. In 2015, Metro fares along the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor was given a green signal by the Fare Fixation Committee allowing MMOPL to charge between Rs 10 and Rs 110, but objections from MMRDA led to litigation, with the High Court disallowing the hike in the fares.

The metro fares in Bengaluru ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 45 on the 18-km East-West Corridor and Rs 10 to Rs 60 on the 24-km North-South Corridor. Commuters can avail up to 15 per cent discounts on multiple journey tickets, 19 per cent to 23 per cent on trip tickets and 10 per cent for group tickets (25 or more commuters). Commuters witnessed a fare hike of 10-15 per cent in June. Any change in the fare is decided by the Bangalore Metro Railway Administration.

Metro operations in Lucknow started on September 5, 2017. The fares are calculated on the number of stations travelled. They are: 1 station, Rs 10; 2 stations, Rs 15; 3-6 stations, Rs 20; 7-9 stations, Rs 30; 10-13 stations, Rs 40; 14-17 stations, Rs 50; more than 18 stations, Rs 60. The fares were decided by the LMRC Board of Directors after studying Metro fare patterns in other cities and other modes of transport in Lucknow.

The fares in Jaipur metro depends on the time of your journey. The structure is divided into two zones, Off-peak hour which is applicable till 4.59 pm and standard fares apply from 5 pm onwards. The structure of the fares are (Off-peak/peak rate fares): 0-2 stations, Rs 6/11; 3-5 stations, Rs 11/17; 6-8 stations, Rs 17/23. The fare and the changes are approved by JMRC Board of Directors.

In Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the fare for a distance of 10 km or less is Rs 10, for 21 km or less it is Rs 40 and Rs 60 for anything beyond. The fare is fixed by CMRL in consultation with the state government.

The fair in Kochi Metro Rail Limited ranges between Rs 10 and Rs 50. There are intermediate slabs of Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 40. On the use of Kochione Metro Card, commuters can benefit up to 20 per cent rebate. The fares are fixed by Board of Directors of Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

Kolkata Metro is India’s oldest Metro and is under the Ministry of Railways. Any change in the fares is decided by the Railway Board. Fares in Kolkata metro range from Rs 5 to Rs 25 and it is calculated as per the distance covered. The rates are 0-5 km, Rs 5; 5-10 km, Rs 10; 10-15 km, Rs 15; 15-20 km, Rs 15; 20-25 km, Rs 20; 25-30 km, Rs 25.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd