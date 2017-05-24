Delhi Metro train evacuated at Rajiv Chowk station after minor smoke

The passengers were accommodated in another train at Rajiv Chowk. The passengers were accommodated in another train at Rajiv Chowk.

A Delhi Metro train was evacuated at Rajiv Chowk station around 10 am on Wednesday after reports of minor smoke from its air conditioning. The passengers were accommodated in another train while the train with faulty AC was sent to the depot for further analysis and investigation, as reported by news agency ANI.

#Delhi The train has been sent to depot for further analysis and investigation. Train services running normal on the line — ANI (@ANI_news) May 24, 2017

The incident took place on Yellow line whose services were disrupted for a short while.

According to Hindustan Times, a spark appeared in AC of the last coach of the train bound for Samaypur Badli as it entered Rajiv Chowk station. A minor blast followed. DMRC has attributed it to a short circuit but said the incident is being probed.

“Smoke reported from the AC of last coach of a Metro train at Rajiv Chowk platform heading towards Badli at 10:17am. As a precaution, the train was evacuated at the station itself and passengers accommodated in the next train.The train was sent to depot for further analysis and investigation. Train services are running normal on the line,” a DMRC spokesperson is quoted as saying by HT.

