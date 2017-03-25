Delhi MCD polls: Venkaiah Naidu slams AAP govt, urges people to vote for BJP

Union minister, Venkaiah Naidu (Source: M Venkaiah Naidu twitter handle) Union minister, Venkaiah Naidu (Source: M Venkaiah Naidu twitter handle)

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu hit out at AAP government in Delhi for “lagging development” of the city due to its non-cooperation with the Centre and urged people to support BJP in the MCD elections in the capital. The urban development minister, addressing BJP’s Panch Parmeshwar booth-level workers meet at Ramleela Grounds in New Delhi, said that unless the Centre, state government and municipal bodies work together, a city cannot develop.

“In each city of the country development has sped up through Smart City and AMRUT schemes after BJP came to power. But, this city (Delhi) is lagging behind because the AAP government is not ready to develop Delhi together with Modi government,” he said. The Prime Minister has given the slogan of “Team India” envisaging cooperation among Centre, state governments and municipal corporations but the AAP government is not ready to even talk to him, he alleged.

Attacking Kejriwal, he said that wherever the AAP leader went he faced defeat and the same fate awaits him in Gujarat also. “Kejriwal needs to be given the message to roam around the country and stay away from Delhi. He went to Varanasi and Goa and was defeated there. He will be treated similarly in Gujarat also”.

Dubbing the municipal elections to be held next month as “Mini India elections”, Naidu said people want to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands because he is an “able leader” dedicated to development. Citing BJP’s victories in recent Assembly elections, he

said that the party is the only “united” political party of the country while other parties are “divided”.

In a lavish praise of Modi, the minister said that he is a “messiah” of poor people. “Modi is a messiah of poor people. He is a gift of God people feel,” Naidu said citing various schemes launched by the Centre.

Coining the acronym “MODI – Making of Developed India”, he said that the whole country specially poor, women, youth, workers and farmers supported his demonetisation move despite a scare created by Opposition parties.

Taking a dig at critics of EVMs, Naidu asked people to support BJP in MCD elections and push the button with party

symbol ‘Lotus’ assuring them that their votes will not be changed.

Speaking on the occasion, other party leaders including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, BJP organisation secretary Ram Lal, and party MPs from Delhi also attacked AAP government in Delhi and mentored workers to ensure the party’s victory in elections to three municipal corporations on April 23.

