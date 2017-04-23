MCD elections 2017: Sluggish start to voting, just over 1% polling till 10 AM

Out of the 13,022 polling stations, the police have declared 3,284 as sensitive and 1,464 as hyper-sensitive. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand) Out of the 13,022 polling stations, the police have declared 3,284 as sensitive and 1,464 as hyper-sensitive. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Voting for all the three municipal corporations started at a sluggish pace with only 1.16 per cent of the total 1.33 crore voters casting their votes by 10 AM across the city. Polling for 270 wards of municipal corporations in East, North and South Delhi commenced at 8 AM. Voting was the slowest in East Delhi as compared to North and South Delhi. In North Delhi, 73,051 votes out of 49.55 lakh were polled with the voting percentage being 1.47. In South Delhi, out of 52,09,933, 57,330 votes were polled which was 1.1 per cent of the total.

Voting was the slowest in East Delhi where out of a total of 31,60,325, only 24,759 votes were polled. The voting percentage was 0.78. Voters were seen in queues at polling stations with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal casting their votes. Kejriwal, accompanied by his parents, wife and daughter, reached a polling booth in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area to cast vote. Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita, voted for the first time.

Out of the 13,022 polling stations, the police have declared 3,284 as sensitive and 1,464 as hyper-sensitive. There are over 1.1 lakh first-time voters. Also, for the first time in the MCD elections, None Of The Above (NOTA) option has been made available. There are a total of 1,32,10,206 voters entitled to exercise their franchise in electing councillors for the wards falling under the three civic bodies–North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64).

First Published on: April 23, 2017 11:52 am

