Delhi MCD poll results: PM Modi thanks Delhi for putting faith in BJP

With the Bharatiya Janata Party registering a resounding win in the Delhi MCD polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the people of Delhi for putting faith in the party. The prime minister also lauded the hard work of the BJP workers for ensuring that the party retained all the three municipal corporations.

“Grateful to the people of Delhi for the faith in BJP. I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible,” Modi tweeted.

BJP national president Amit Shah, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, credited the prime minister for the party’s strong showing in Delhi. “This is the victory of the BJP government’s Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ programme,” Shah said. Earlier today, in a series of tweets, Shah claimed that the party’s victory was a result of PM Modi’s policies. He also thanked Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for the result.

The BJP registered windfall gains in all the three MCDs — North, East and South. In North and South MCD, the party are set to win in over 60 wards. In East MCD, it is currently leading in nearly 50 wards. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party raked up the issue of EVM tampering once again as the party was routed in areas where it had previously won in the 2015 assembly polls. AAP Minister Gopal Rai claimed that the BJP’s victory was not a Modi wave but an “EVM wave”.

