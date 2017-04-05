Delhi MCD polls: Party not taking our calls, feel humiliated, say Congress veterans

As Congress office saw protests, Maken said reaching out to dissenters. Express archive As Congress office saw protests, Maken said reaching out to dissenters. Express archive

A day after the final list for the upcoming civic elections was released and candidates filed nominations, the old guard in the Congress has alleged “humiliation” by the state leadership, stating that even their phone calls were not answered. Former MLAs, who were appointed observers for different Assembly constituencies, have been miffed at the candidate selection done by the party’s state leadership.

While the party has maintained that in the process of ticket distribution “the choice of the ground worker has been given preference”, senior party leaders, who did not wish to be named, said that in many areas, the workers’ choice has been ignored to favour others. The Congress had set up a control room to reach out to over 39,000 party workers and record their choice of candidates in the 272 municipal wards that will go to poll on April 23.

“There are some people who have been MLAs for 10 to 25 years. Who is better than them to decide the winning candidates in their constituencies?” a former MLA told The Indian Express.

Dr AK Walia, senior party leader and former Delhi Health Minister, had on Monday offered to quit the party following what he called were “irregularities in ticket distribution”. Walia said that the party reached out to him, and “after several rounds of discussions”, he decided to stay on in the party.

Other leaders have stated that many candidates, whose names came from the feedback system set up by the Pradesh Congress Committee, have been ignored to include others. “It is understood that not all candidates can be accommodated, but those in the know of the pulse of their constituencies should have been consulted in the final decision-making,” another senior leader said.

Incidentally, the party’s first list of candidates included two leaders from other parties who joined the Congress recently. They are AAP’s former women wing vice-president Seema Kaushik, who will be contesting the Rohini-I women’s reserved seat, and BJP councillor from Govindpuri Chandar Prakash, who will be contesting from this seat again.

A group of dissenters was also seen sloganeering outside the Pradesh Congress office on Tuesday but office bearers of the party dismissed the incident.

Meanwhile, Congress state unit chief Ajay Maken told The Indian Express that the party has started reaching out to dissenters, and that the most popular candidates have been given tickets. “The second- or third-best candidates are also being reached out to so their issues can be addressed,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now