Delhi MCD polls: Amit Shah launches battle, ‘local polls first step to uproot AAP’

Launching the party’s campaign for the Delhi municipal elections, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at political opponents, primarily the Aam Admi Party (AAP), and urged workers to ensure that the party’s winning streak extended to Delhi. Pointing to an India map near the dais, Shah said that while the country was going “saffron”, Delhi continues to remain a “white spot”. “Since 2014, we have won almost all elections, except Delhi and Bihar. We have increased our vote share but we have not won. You have to make up for our shortcomings in the last Delhi (Assembly) election and make sure we win Delhi,” Shah said at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

He was addressing the party’s booth workers ahead of the April 23 elections to the three municipal corporations, where the BJP has been in power for two successive terms and where the party is pitched against traditional rival Congress and the AAP, which is contesting its first local election in the city.

Though Shah attacked both the Congress and the AAP, he directed his sharpest attacks at the latter. “They (AAP) got votes because people thought they would bring good governance, but have turned out to be more corrupt than any previous government in Delhi,” Shah alleged, adding that this was “not just an MCD election, but an opportunity to uproot the AAP government in next polls”. He alleged that while Congress indulged in “scams of over 12 lakh crore”, in AAP’s first two years in power, 13 of its MLAs ended up with criminal cases against them.

Claiming that AAP was setting up “a record of losing elections”, Shah also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his “fights” with the Centre and said, “Development in Delhi will take place when the state government does not fight with the Centre for political reasons.”

Referring to the surgical strikes, he said that within days of the attack on soldiers at Uri, the Prime Minister had “ordered the surgical strikes”. “We had promised to ensure the security of this country… hamare jawaan Pakistan ke gadh mein ghuskar surgical strike kar kar badla le kar wapas aagaye. Keriwal ji, isko kehte hain wada nibhana (our soldiers entered Pakistan, launched surgical strikes, took revenge and came back. Kejriwalji, this is how you keep promises),” Shah said.

Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel as well as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari were present at the event.

