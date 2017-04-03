Delhi MCD polls: Amit Shah has final say in BJP’s first poll list

BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo) BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo)

THE DELHI BJP unit on Sunday released its first list of 160 candidates for the polls to the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD), slated to be held on April 23. BJP national president Amit Shah had the final say on the selection of candidates, sources said.

The BJP, which has decided not to field its sitting councillors in the elections or allow candidates to jump wards, has given tickets to a lot of mandal and district-level workers. Nearly 75 women candidates have made the cut in the first list. Besides, five seats have been kept aside for candidates belonging to Shiromani Akali Dal.

Among those whose names feature in the first list are three who hold posts in the state unit. Two are Shikha Rai and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who are vice-presidents in the state unit. They would be contesting from Greater Kailash and Dwarka respectively. Rajesh Lawodia, the secretary of the Delhi BJP unit, will contest from Karol Bagh.

Three district presidents too have got tickets — Pravesh Sharma, who will contest from Ram Nagar, is the president of the Naveen Shahdara district; Santosh Kumar Pal, district president Shahdara, will contest from Laxmi Nagar ward; and Tilak Raj Kataria, the polling booth coordinator of Panch Pramukh, will contest from Shalimar Bagh (south).

Kailash Sakla, who lost the MLA elections, will now fight from Punjabi Bagh. Kiran Vaidya, wife of late ex-MLA Sunil Kumar Vaidya, too has been given a ticket.

Kunwar Radio (Zakir Nagar), Famudin Saudi (Delhi Gate), Sartaj Ahmed (Chauhan Banger) and Sabra Malik (Mustafabad) are four Muslim candidates fielded by the BJP. The five seats that have been given to the Akalis are Pratap Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Kalkarte , GTB Nagar and Rajendra Nagar. However, the candidates will contest elections on the BJP symbol.

Former Mahila Morcha post holders too have got tickets. Many Mandal presidents, such as Subhash Bairana from CR park and Gagan Sahni from Subhash Nagar, have also got tickets.

Asked about the selection process, a senior party leader said, “It has been most thorough, with Shah himself eliminating those who do not deserve a candidature. Even MPs were asked to explain why the names proposed by them should get tickets. For the first time, many workers who have been with the party for a long time have got tickets.”

Many aspirants, however, protested after the list came out. Monika Chopra from Kishan Ganj alleged that she was not selected even though she has given 10 years of her life for the party. She also said Anuradha Sharma, wife of former councillor Anil Sharma, who allegedly switched from the Congress to BJP recently, was given a ticket from her ward. “ We were told only karyakartas will get tickets. But I will still work for the party,” she alleged. Senior leaders, including Manoj Tiwari, were not at the office on Sunday.

