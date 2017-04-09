Delhi MCD polls: AAP hits the street for ‘liberation’ from house tax

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday hit the streets to mark “liberation” from house tax, seeking to create a momentum for the party riding on one of its major poll promises. The party’s ward units and volunteers gathered across the city and burnt copies of house tax bills of the municipal corporations, polls to which are scheduled for April 23.

AAP’s Delhi in-charge Ashish Talwar said the day-long campaign received massive support which he said reflected the “anger” of people against the BJP which is in power in all the three civic bodies in the national capital. “The BJP has mismanaged the corporations. House tax is meant to deliver services but they have just looted people. The AAP will generate enough revenue to deliver services despite abolishing it,” Talwar said.

The AAP had promised to slash electricity bills by half and make 20,000 litres water per month free before the 2015 Assembly elections and had executed those after coming to power.

