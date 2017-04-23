Delhi MCD elections 2017: Congress leaders hope voters will remember their track

Former Delhi CM and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit after casting her vote during the Delhi municipal elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI /Vijay Verma) Former Delhi CM and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit after casting her vote during the Delhi municipal elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI /Vijay Verma)

The Congress leaders expressed hope that the voters of Delhi will remember their “track record” of governance and help the party in winning the MCD polls for which voting took place on Sunday. Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, who along with his daughter Arushi cast his vote at a polling station in Rajouri Garden, said that this election is all about the governance, symbolised by the Congress and the “slanging match” that both the BJP and the AAP are involved in.

“People will vote for the Congress for governance based on the party’s track record. Both Kejriwal and the BJP indulged in verbal duel. The BJP-ruled municipal corporations have done enough damage that need to be rectified. Now people have to decide whether they want ‘Tu-Tu Mai-Mai’ of BJP and AAP or good governance by Congress,” he said.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who cast her vote in Nizamuddin, asked the voters to think about the development work done by the previous Congress governments. “Before you cast your vote today, please think of all the work done by Congress government(s) in the city,” she tweeted. She asserted that the Congress is gaining ground in the MCD polls, citing large number of voters reaching the polling station when she went to cast her vote.

“I certainly think, Congress is gaining ground,” she told PTI. Dikshit also refused to accept the MCD polls as a referendum on the AAP government’s two years rule, saying it was actually a referendum on the BJP’s ten year rule in the MCDs.

“It will be unfair to say that this election is referendum on the Kejriwal government. In fact, it is a referendum on the BJP’s performance as it ruled the MCD in last ten years,” she said. The Congress veteran also dismissed that switching over of her colleague, Arvinder Singh Lovely to BJP will have much effect.

“The exit of Lovely and also Barkha Singh will have limited effect in the areas where they belong to as they were not such outstanding leaders that it will have an impact across the city,” she added.

