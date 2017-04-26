Delhi MCD election results 2017: BJP wins massive mandate but all Muslim candidates lost polls

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari adjusts chairs before a press conference in New Delhi (PTI) Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari adjusts chairs before a press conference in New Delhi (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a massive mandate from the voters of Delhi to continue in power in the Capital’s municipal bodies–South MCD, North MCD and East MCD. The votes for elections to 272 wards were counted on Wednesday and the result showed massive popularity for the BJP and anti-incumbency for the Aam Aadmi Party. The ruling BJP won 184 seats in total but, all five Muslim candidates fielded by the party were defeated.

BJP gave tickets to Kuwar Rafi from Zakir Nagar, Sartaj Ahmed from Chauhan Banger, Sabra Malik from Mustafabad, Fahimuddin Saifi from Delhi Gate and Rubina Begum from Quraish Nagar. However, none of them was able to emerge victorious in the election.

The winners from these constituencies were all Muslim candidates themselves. Shoab Danish (Congress) from Zakir Nagar, Abdul Rehman (AAP) from Chauhan Banger, Shakila Begum (AAP) from Mustafabad, Aaley Mohammaed Iqbal (Congress) from Delhi Gate and Shaheen (AAP) from Quraish Nagar.

The BJP won a clear majority in all three corporation elections. The party won 66 out of 104 wards under North MCD. It won 70 out of 104 wards under the South MCD. Out of the 64 wards under the East MCD, the BJP won 48. The party won a total 184 seats out of the 272 on grabs. AAP managed to win 46 and Congress won 30.

