Delhi: Man stabs woman to death, injures her son, sister

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her son and elder sister were injured in an attack by a 42-year-old man in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon when the woman, Neeraj Chauhan, was setting up her momo stall near her home. Police said the attack could be a fallout of a money dispute.

“The accused Rajesh, who works in a factory, arrived and stabbed her multiple times after an argument. On hearing the commotion, her son Satyam (18) and her sister Vinod (45) rushed and tried to intervene and were injured,” police said.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said after receiving a call, a PCR van was rushed. “They spotted a man with a knife, who was trying to flee. He was caught,” he said. The three were rushed to AIIMS, where doctors declared Neeraj brought dead.

