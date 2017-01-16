Delhi: Man sent to judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls

On January 10, two cases of kidnapping were lodged in New Ashok Nagar police station in east Delhi where complainants alleged a man misled their daughters, aged 10 and 9. On January 10, two cases of kidnapping were lodged in New Ashok Nagar police station in east Delhi where complainants alleged a man misled their daughters, aged 10 and 9.

A 38-year-old man, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting several school girls, has been sent to judicial custody till January 29 by a Delhi court. Accused Sunil Rastogi, a tailor, was produced before a duty magistrate who sent him to judicial custody. According to a senior police officer, cops from several police stations, where separate cases have been registered against the accused, would approach court to seek his custody.

Police claimed that Rastogi used to target minor girls while they would be returning home from school. He used to mislead them on the pretext that their father had sent some clothes or some other articles and then take them to an isolated place and rape them, it said. Police said the accused is a father of five children, including three girls who are being counselled to know whether he had also targetted them.

On January 10, two cases of kidnapping were lodged in New Ashok Nagar police station in east Delhi where complainants alleged a man misled their daughters, aged 10 and 9. Earlier, on December 13, 2016, a case under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered on the statement of a minor girl.

Police said since all the three cases had a similar pattern, it was suspected that the same person was involved in all of them and investigations were taken up. CCTV footages from cameras installed near the places of incidents were obtained and some images of the accused were developed. During interrogation, Rastogi confessed he committed similar alleged offences in New Ashok Nagar, Delhi, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), police claimed.

It has been revealed from interrogation that many cases including under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and of theft and molestation were registered against the accused at various police stations in Rudrapur, Delhi and Ghaziabad.