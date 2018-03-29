Delhi: Man hurls shoe at stage where Anna Hazare, Fadnavis were present; whisked away by police

Social activist Anna Hazare with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Social activist Anna Hazare with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A man hurled a shoe towards the stage where social activist Anna Hazare, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present, reported PTI. It was, however, unclear as to whom it was aimed at. The person was whisked away by police shortly after the incident. The incident took place at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, where Hazare ended his six-day fast after the government assured that appointments of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states would be made soon.

The social activist said he has served the government an ultimatum till August to fulfil their assurance and warned that his protest will again begin in September if the demands were unmet. Some of Hazare’s demands include appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, and giving better prices to the farmers for their yield.

#WATCH Shoe hurled at stage while Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed farmers’ protest lead by Anna Hazare at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan pic.twitter.com/BmYVWPKazG — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

“They (government) have assured us that they will make the appointments as soon as possible. I will see till August and we will begin again in September. It should be done within a time frame. ((Though Maharashtra) Chief Minister (Devendra) Fadnavis has said that it will not even take six months, we will see,” Hazare said.

“Sarkar aur janta alag nahi hoti…sarkar ka kaam hai janta ki bhalai, desh ki bhalai…aese andolan ki naubat nahi aani chahiye (the government and the public are not separate. The government’s job is to do what is good for the people and the country. Things should not come to such a pass that protests are needed),” he added.

